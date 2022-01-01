Newtowne Grille Cambridge

Go
We have been serving Cambridge and the surrounding area since 1966. Newtowne has transformed into a modern, from scratch kitchen, adding new classic inspired dishes all while maintaining our original pizza recipe. We look forward to serving you.

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1945 Massachusetts Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (351 reviews)

Popular Items

CAESAR WRAP$9.00
crisp romaine / herbed house made croutons / parmesan / caesar dressing –
~ Add grilled chicken* for $3 ~
CHEESE STEAK$12.00
shaved sirloin / house made poblano cheddar sauce / ciabatta ~ Add mushrooms, onions & peppers for $2 more ~
CAESAR SALAD$8.00
crisp romaine / house made croutons / shaved Parm
WINGS$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
LARGE CHEESE$12.00
thin crust / house made sauce / shredded mozzarella
FRIED CHICKEN$9.00
BRIOCHE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/ONION/PICKLES/SPECIAL SAUCE
BURGER$12.00
BONELESS WINGS$13.00
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
CHICKEN PARM SUB$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
See full menu

Casual
Sports
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1945 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

