Newtowne Grille Cambridge
We have been serving Cambridge and the surrounding area since 1966. Newtowne has transformed into a modern, from scratch kitchen, adding new classic inspired dishes all while maintaining our original pizza recipe. We look forward to serving you.
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1945 Massachusetts Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1945 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
