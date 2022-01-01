New Wave Burrito Bar
California style over sized Burritos, Tacos and Queso-Dillas. Smoking all meat in house and using the freshest ingredients!
BURRITOS • TACOS
24 Clinton Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
24 Clinton Ave
Huntignton NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cream Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
1653 Pizza Company
A Modern Coal Fired Pizzeria & Bar
The Rust and Gold
#notyouraveragesportsbar
Sundae Donuts - Huntington
The Sweet Life