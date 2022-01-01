Go
New Wave Burrito Bar

California style over sized Burritos, Tacos and Queso-Dillas. Smoking all meat in house and using the freshest ingredients!

BURRITOS • TACOS

24 Clinton Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)

Popular Items

Point Break$14.00
14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Chile Lime Shrimp, Salsa Verde, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.
Chips + Dip Trio$10.00
House made Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa, and Green Chile Queso served with House Made Blue+Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
New Wave Tacos$15.00
Soft Corn Tortillas, Napa Chop, Pico De Gallo, Sliced Radish.
Your Choice of 3 Tacos. Add a 4th for $3.50. Lettuce Wraps available.
Low Rider$14.00
14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. House Smoked Pulled Pork, Carnitas, Plantain, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.
Queso-Dilla$10.00
14" Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Green Chile Queso, Pico De Gallo. Served with Avocado Ranch and Roasted Tomato Salsa.
Birria Quesadilla$15.00
Short Rib, Chihuahua Cheese, White Onion, Cilantro, Tomato Chile Broth Dip
Side Salsa$0.50
Rice / Bean Burrito$10.00
14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans Pico De Gallo. Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.
Birdhouse$13.00
14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Avocado Ranch, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.
Radio Wave$14.50
14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. House Smoked Brisket, Spicy BBQ Sauce. Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans Pico De Gallo.
Served with House made Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

24 Clinton Ave

Huntignton NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

