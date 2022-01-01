Go
New York Grilled Cheese Co - Boca

Home of the Waffled Grilled Cheese!

493 N. Federal Hwy

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$9.95
A crowd pleaser, our Chicken Tenders get their name from all-natural, whole white meat we so proudly use. This tasty dish is served with our famous golden waffle fries.
Blue Buffalo$13.95
Tender, panko-crusted chicken strips tossed in our tangy housemade Buffalo sauce and smothered in good ol’ American cheese. Add our melty blue-jack cheese and artisanal mayo and you’ve got yourself all the flavor of some old-fashioned wings - finger lickin’ good, without the mess.
Harlem Hot Chicken$15.95
This melt will send your taste buds blazing, screaming "Cock-a-doodle-doooo, that's got a kick!" Juicy, crispy, fried chicken tenders are slathered in our fiery house-made Harlem Hot Sauce, topped with crunchy pickles, melty Pepper-Jack Cheese, and stuffed between buttery waffled Country Loaf slices.
Village Vegan$14.50
A vegan-friendly, Mama approved melt, chock full of vegan mozzarella, a savory alternative meat crumble, topped with sweet caramelized onions and served with our vegan mushroom bisque. VEGAN.
Harlem Hot Vegan$16.95
This melt will send your taste buds blazing, screaming "ohhhhh weeeeee, that's got a kick!" Crispy vegan tenders are slathered in our fiery house-made Harlem Hot sauce, topped with crunchy pickles, melty Vegan Cheddar and stuffed between buttery waffled Country Loaf slices. VEGAN.
Meat Packing District (MPD)$13.95
Where’s the (slow-roasted, premium) beef? This melt is packin’ major meat and is waffled to perfection with nose-punchin’ horseradish white cheddar cheese, American cheese, sweet caramelized onions and finger lickin’ holey aioli.
Brooklyn Porkster$13.95
This lil’ piggy went to NYGC. Brooklyn’s finest American cheese, caramelized onions, crunchy dill pickles and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce all top our housemade BBQ pulled pork. So tender and tangy, it’s tantalizing.
Grinder$13.95
What do you get when you stuff a waffled melt with American cheese, empire waffle fries, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, a scrambled egg and artisanal mayo? A stock-soaring investment in foodie delight.
BBQ Chicken Manhattan$15.95
American and Cheddar cheeses, Panko-Fried chicken tenders tossed in BBQ sauce and ranch, caramelized onions, on our garlic-buttered country loaf
Truffle Shuffle$13.95
This creation will have shroom-lovers melting for more with our garlic and herb-roasted mushrooms, melted mozzarella, caramelized onions and savory Swiss cheese. A drizzle of our truffle aioli gives this melt all the shuffle it needs. VEGETARIAN.
Location

493 N. Federal Hwy

Boca Raton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

