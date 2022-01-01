Go
Come in and enjoy!

55 Walkers Brook Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ENGLISH MUFFIN
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
12oz SODA CAN
LARGE SOUP$3.25
GATORADE
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
DAILY SOUP SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
Location

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
