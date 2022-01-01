Go
42 Freetown Road

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
GATORADE
PURE LEAF TEA
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
20oz SODA$1.29
TROPICANA JUICE$2.29
SMALL SOUP$2.85
ENGLISH MUFFIN
COOKIE
INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
Individual 12" Cheese Pizza. Additional Toppings available.
Location

42 Freetown Road

Raymond NH

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
