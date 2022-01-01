Go
Next Bistro is a casually elegant, DiRoNA-awarded (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) restaurant where our guests can enjoy chef-inspired, house-made specialties with a focus on fresh seafood, C.A.B. steaks and house-made desserts. Guests at Next Bistro can choose from our Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winning 720 bottle wine list and our full bar featuring over 250 varieties of Scotch, whiskies from around the world and our full range of other spirits and liquors.

SEAFOOD

5003 Colleyville Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1510 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

5003 Colleyville Blvd

Colleyville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

