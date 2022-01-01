Next Door 6554 LLC - 6554 South Menard
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
6554 South Menard, Bedford Park IL 60638
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
4.5 • 2,323
6501 W 79TH STREET Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurant
Culichitown - Cicero - 7601 South Cicero Avenue
No Reviews
7601 South Cicero Avenue Chicago, IL 60652
View restaurant