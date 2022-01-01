Go
Next of Kin Restaurant

Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality.
Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.

625 Davis Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Curry Bowl$24.25
purple cauliflower, pearl onions, garbanzo, sweet potatoes, baked tofu, fresno chilies, coconut yellow curry, ginger rice
Crispy Brussels & Cotija$11.25
served with lemon aioli
Miso Mirin Salmon$26.75
lemongrass ginger white rice, pickled onion, kale chips
Kin Burger$16.25
duck fat roasted onions, shallot mayo, american cheese, brioche bun, shoestring potatoes
Kale & Sausage Pizza$14.75
Lemon Garlic Broccolini$8.75
Blistered Shishito & edamame APP$12.75
served with black pepper aioli
Blackberry Crisp$9.00
brown sugar crumble, vanilla bean gelato
Shrimp Pesto Pasta$20.75
pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes, linguine
Tuna Tataki$13.25
ponzu chimichurri, ginger sesame dressing
See full menu

Location

Evanston IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

