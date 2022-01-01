Go
Toast

Next Phaze Cafe

Southern cuisine and enterainment

112 E Lexington St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich & Chips$8.95
Caesar Salad$6.25
Cajun Salmon$18.95
Crab Cake Platter - Jumbo Lump$22.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders - 4 & Fries$7.25
See full menu

Location

112 E Lexington St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

No reviews yet

Bon Fresco is your home for carbs & coffee. Come for the coffee,
stay for the signature sandwiches on freshly-baked ciabatta.

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Baltimore's best Peruvian charbroiled chicken!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Maiwand Kabob & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston