Next Door Burger Bar

Fabulous burgers and shakes. Full bar! Set in a Victorian home with outside dining and super fun backyard games! The kids will love it!!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

8 Jarves St • $$

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)

Popular Items

The Upper Cape$17.00
Local Goat Cheese / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Ground Chili Aioli
Banh Mi Burger$17.00
Pasture Raised Organic Pork Housemade "Bánh Mi" Patty / Ginger Pickled Cucumber, Carrot & Jalapeno Slaw / Ground Chili Aioli
The Boardwalk$16.00
Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles
Chocolate Shake$8.00
Kid's Boardwalk Burger$8.00
4 oz. Signature Burger / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche
Over The Bridge$17.00
VT White Cheddar / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Red Onion / Black Pepper Mayo
Wicked Spicy Burger$17.00
VT White Cheddar / Ghost Pepper Jam / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Red Onion / Ground Chili Aioli
The Butchers Burger$19.00
Great Hill Blue Cheese / Shaved Prosciutto / Apple Smoked Bacon / Sunny Side Egg / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Black Pepper Mayo
Oreo Shake$9.00
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Plain or tossed in Buffalo / BBQ / Honey BBQ
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
8 Jarves St

Sandwich MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
