Nexx Burger

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2727 Newport Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
Fries$3.50
1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger$10.00
Our gourmet Black Angus beef burgers are made from 100% FRESH, ALL NATURAL, NO FILLERS, NO HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS. A 1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger comes with four slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our signature super sauce served on an ALL NATURAL Vegan brioche bun. GLUTEN-FREE option: Please select "Lettuce Wrap".
Cheeseburger$4.75
Double Cheeseburger$6.75
Large Fountain Drink$3.25
1/3 Lb Cheeseburger$6.50
Side of Ranch
Chicken Sandwich$6.45
Onion Rings$3.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

2727 Newport Blvd

Newport Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

