Go
Toast

Neyow's Creole Cafe

Enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3340 Bienville St • $$

Avg 4.1 (2038 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3340 Bienville St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Domenica

No reviews yet

Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

Piece of Meat

No reviews yet

Piece of Meat is old world style butcher shop and restaurant. Sourcing high quality sustainably raised hormone and antibiotic free animals

Mayhew Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

No reviews yet

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @monkeymonkeynola

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston