Go
Toast

Neza Tacos

street tacos mexico city style

1780 52nd St East #211

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BURRITO$10.00
Side Rice$2.50
BIRRIA PLATE$12.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00

Location

1780 52nd St East #211

Inver Grove Heights MN

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Portales Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

No reviews yet

HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY!
In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.

Cahill Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunlight Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston