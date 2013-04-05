TB'S Backdoor - 19501 W Catawba
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Location
19501 W Catawba, Cornelius NC 28078
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Lounge (new) - 19507 W Catawba Ave
No Reviews
19507 W Catawba Ave Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurant
Thai House- Lake Norman - 19700 One Norman Blvd
No Reviews
19700 One Norman Blvd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cornelius
Uncle Maddio’s - Huntersville, NC
4.7 • 3,097
10109 Northcross Center Ct Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Charlotte-Lake Norman NC
4.8 • 826
16625 Statesville Rd Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Clean Juice - Birkdale Landing
4.1 • 345
16623 Birkdale Commons Parkway Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville
4.9 • 45
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant