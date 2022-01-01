Ngon Bistro
Ngon Bistro is a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in Frogtown. We speciaclize in providing French-Vietnamese food using fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients. We also have a full bar that focuses exclusively on Minnesota craft beers and a full line of craft spirits & cocktails.
799 University Ave
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
