Ngon Bistro

Ngon Bistro is a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in Frogtown. We speciaclize in providing French-Vietnamese food using fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients. We also have a full bar that focuses exclusively on Minnesota craft beers and a full line of craft spirits & cocktails.

799 University Ave

Popular Items

Wontons$12.00
Rabbit Dumplings$10.00
Lumpia wrapped rabbit with house blend coconut curry
Quart of Pho Broth$8.00
Fresh Spring Rolls$10.00
Shrimp, BBQ pork, organic greens, mint, cilantro, rice vermicelli
Pork Egg Rolls$10.00
Korean BBQ Shortribs Bowl$18.00
Grilled boneless Korean BBQ short ribs, rice, egg, kimchee,grilled zuchini in gochujang paste, jasmine rice
Phở$15.00
Slowly crafted using Thousand Hills grassfed knuckle & marrow bones, choice of protein, served with side of sprouts, basil, jalapeños, lime
Bun$14.00
Fresh rice noodles, organic greens, cucumbers, pickled carrots,sprouts, herbs, peanuts
Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice, cucumber, tomato, pickled sprouts & scallions
Shrimp Egg Rolls$10.00
Location

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

