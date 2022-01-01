Go
Toast

Nguyen's Kitchen

Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

SOUPS • PHO

156 King St • $$

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)

Popular Items

P9. Chicken$14.50
Chef Recommend, gluten-free
P1. Thin Steak
gluten-free
No Silverware with Order
V1. Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.50
Chef Recommend, vegan, gluten-free
A1. Edamame$6.00
vegan, gluten-free
No Napkin with Order
A3. Fresh Spring Rolls$6.50
choice of shrimp, chicken, pork or meatballs
A8. Gyoza$8.00
choice of seafood or pork/chicken
A2. Fried Egg Rolls$6.50
N2. Pad Thai$17.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

156 King St

Cohasset MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blu Mussel Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

The Daily Press Juice Bar

No reviews yet

The Daily Press is a juice bar & cafe located in Cohasset, MA. We are devoted to producing fresh, clean food and drinks that nourish body and soul. Our juices are cold-pressed every morning and our food is made from scratch every day.

The Fresh Feast

No reviews yet

Our focus at The Fresh Feast is to create a variety of foods from scratch using natural and local ingredients. Whether it be Catering, Prepared Foods, or Sandwiches - we've got you covered! Come by or give us a call, we are sure to have a meal solution that will satisfy you and your family!

Peel Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston