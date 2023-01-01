Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Niagara Falls

Go
Niagara Falls restaurants
Toast

Niagara Falls restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

The Mami House - 250 Rainbow Blvd.

250 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
04. Fried Calamari$8.99
Crispy calamari battered in tempura mix, scallion, and a side of soy sauce
More about The Mami House - 250 Rainbow Blvd.
G1 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rhode Island Calamari$17.00
Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!
More about G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls

Browse other tasty dishes in Niagara Falls

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chili

Mozzarella Sticks

Turkey Wraps

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Niagara Falls to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston