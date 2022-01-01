Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

SPoT Niagara Falls

24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caprese Pizza 🥬$18.95
Basil pesto oil, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, tomatoes, red onion, topped with balsamic vinegar drizzle and fresh chopped basil
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Judi's Lounge

2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Pizza$14.75
Our Garlic Spread, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Diced Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Feta and Topped with a Drizzle of Oil
Sesame Chicken Pizza$14.50
Our Homemade Garlic Spread, Chicken Fingers Tossed in Our Specialty Honey Garlic Glaze, Bacon, Sesame Seeds and Topped with Green Onion
Chicken Finger Pizza$13.00
Our Homemade Garlic Spread, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Chicken Fingers Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce and Blue Cheese for Dipping
