Chicken sandwiches in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Duff's Famous Wings
Duff's Famous Wings
8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Tender & juicy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and chips,
|Chicken Finger Sandwich
|$11.99
Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and chips
More about Judi's Lounge
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Judi's Lounge
2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Your Choice of Char-Broiled or Golden Fried Chicken Breast. Topped the Way You Like It With Your Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo.
More about Waves Gastropub
Waves Gastropub
9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$14.00
YA HEARD? Our succulent hand dipped tenders, THICK cut bacon, cheddar cheese, maple aioli, between two Belgian waffles.
More about G1 - Griffon Gastropub
G1 - Griffon Gastropub
2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise