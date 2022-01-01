Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Toast

Niagara Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Duff's Famous Wings

8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Tender & juicy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and chips,
Chicken Finger Sandwich$11.99
Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and chips
More about Duff's Famous Wings
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Judi's Lounge

2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Your Choice of Char-Broiled or Golden Fried Chicken Breast. Topped the Way You Like It With Your Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo.
More about Judi's Lounge
Waves Gastropub

9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$14.00
YA HEARD? Our succulent hand dipped tenders, THICK cut bacon, cheddar cheese, maple aioli, between two Belgian waffles.
More about Waves Gastropub
G1 - Griffon Gastropub

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
More about G1 - Griffon Gastropub

