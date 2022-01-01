Chicken tenders in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Duff's Famous Wings
8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.49
Breaded chicken tenders served
with celery, carrots and Duff’s
blue cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
|Chicken Finger Sandwich
|$11.99
Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and chips
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Judi's Lounge
2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken Finger Sub
|$11.75
Our breaded chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce & topped with provolone lettuce tomato onion and bleu cheese
|Chicken Finger Wrap
|$10.95
Chicken Fingers tossed in your Favorite Sauce, Lettuce, Your choice of Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Blue Cheese and Oil.
|Chicken Finger Pizza
|$13.00
Our Homemade Garlic Spread, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Chicken Fingers Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce and Blue Cheese for Dipping
Waves Gastropub
9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken Tender Sub (Full)
|$14.00
A 13 inch sub with our succulent hand dipped tenders, accompanied with made to order toppings.
|Tenders, Chicken (2)
|$6.00
2 Fresh succulent chicken tender strips dipped in our house batter and cooked to crispy golden brown .
|Tenders, Chicken (8)
|$16.00
8 Fresh succulent chicken tender strips dipped in our house batter and cooked to crispy golden brown. You'll make friends with this one.
G1 - Griffon Gastropub
2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.
|Double Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (8)
|$23.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
|Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)
|$12.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.