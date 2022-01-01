Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Duff's Famous Wings

8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$13.49
Breaded chicken tenders served
with celery, carrots and Duff’s
blue cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
Chicken Finger Sandwich$11.99
Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and chips
More about Duff's Famous Wings
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Judi's Lounge

2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Finger Sub$11.75
Our breaded chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce & topped with provolone lettuce tomato onion and bleu cheese
Chicken Finger Wrap$10.95
Chicken Fingers tossed in your Favorite Sauce, Lettuce, Your choice of Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Blue Cheese and Oil.
Chicken Finger Pizza$13.00
Our Homemade Garlic Spread, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Chicken Fingers Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce and Blue Cheese for Dipping
More about Judi's Lounge
Item pic

 

Waves Gastropub

9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Sub (Full)$14.00
A 13 inch sub with our succulent hand dipped tenders, accompanied with made to order toppings.
Tenders, Chicken (2)$6.00
2 Fresh succulent chicken tender strips dipped in our house batter and cooked to crispy golden brown .
Tenders, Chicken (8)$16.00
8 Fresh succulent chicken tender strips dipped in our house batter and cooked to crispy golden brown. You'll make friends with this one.
More about Waves Gastropub
G1 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G1 - Griffon Gastropub

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
Two hand-battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of side and you choice of dipping sauce.
Double Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (8)$23.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Single Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)$12.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
More about G1 - Griffon Gastropub

