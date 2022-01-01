Philly cheesesteaks in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Duff's Famous Wings
8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.99
Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Judi's Lounge
2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Philly Steak & Beer Cheese Wrap
|$12.75
Rib eye steak beer cheese with peppers onions and mayo in a white tortilla
|Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$12.95
Rib Eye steak & provolone cheese topped with sautéed peppers and onions on a toasted hoagie roll