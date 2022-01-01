Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Duff's Famous Wings

8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.
More about Duff's Famous Wings
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Judi's Lounge

2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak & Beer Cheese Wrap$12.75
Rib eye steak beer cheese with peppers onions and mayo in a white tortilla
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$12.95
Rib Eye steak & provolone cheese topped with sautéed peppers and onions on a toasted hoagie roll
More about Judi's Lounge

