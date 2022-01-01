Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Niagara Falls

Go
Niagara Falls restaurants
Toast

Niagara Falls restaurants that serve pizza steak

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Judi's Lounge

2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Pizza$15.25
Our Homemade Garlic Spread, Sirloin Steak, Mozzarella, and your choice of Red Onion, Chilled Lettuce, Tomato and Oil
More about Judi's Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

David's 716 Bar and Grill - 2424 Military Rd.

2424 Military Rd., Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12 inch Steak Pizza$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye, Seasoned Olive Oil Base, Swiss American & Mozzarella Cheese. pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)
More about David's 716 Bar and Grill - 2424 Military Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Niagara Falls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Blt Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Niagara Falls to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston