Pizza steak in Niagara Falls

Judi's Lounge
2057 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Steak & Cheese Pizza
|$15.25
Our Homemade Garlic Spread, Sirloin Steak, Mozzarella, and your choice of Red Onion, Chilled Lettuce, Tomato and Oil
David's 716 Bar and Grill - 2424 Military Rd.
2424 Military Rd., Niagara Falls
|12 inch Steak Pizza
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye, Seasoned Olive Oil Base, Swiss American & Mozzarella Cheese. pizzas made with house-made dough & come in 12" pie (8 slices) or half tray (12 slices)