Go
Consumer picView gallery

Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

3800 Graham Park Road

Triangle, VA 22172

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Signature Pound Cake Bundtlet
$6.00

A delicious, single-serving treat ready for you to enjoy at a moment's notice! Enjoy this homemade pound cake bundtlet finished with a signature lemon glaze.

Popular
Item pic
Signature Pound Cake
$35.00

PRE ORDER REQUIRED! Take yourself to your Grandmother's porch, allow yourself to smell Sunday's dinner -fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macarroni and cheese and collard greens! Oh! this pound cake makes for the perfect pairing! So buttery delicious with a hint of lemon and our signature glaze will have you asking for another piece after the very first bite!

Popular
Item pic
Signature Caramel Bundtlet
$6.00

This bundtlet is the perfect blend of Southern charm and comfort! Enjoy our signature yellow cake pairing with homemade caramel icing making this the perfect treat for any occassion!

Popular

Cake

Item pic
Signature Pound Cake Bundtlet
$6.00

A delicious, single-serving treat ready for you to enjoy at a moment's notice! Enjoy this homemade pound cake bundtlet finished with a signature lemon glaze.

Popular
Item pic
Signature Pound Cake
$35.00

PRE ORDER REQUIRED! Take yourself to your Grandmother's porch, allow yourself to smell Sunday's dinner -fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macarroni and cheese and collard greens! Oh! this pound cake makes for the perfect pairing! So buttery delicious with a hint of lemon and our signature glaze will have you asking for another piece after the very first bite!

Popular
See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

3800 Graham Park Road, Triangle VA 22172

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange starNo Reviews
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
PBE - MCX Food Court - Subway
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Russell Road Quantico, VA 22134
View restaurantnext
Coffee Bar 1010
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101 Stafford, VA 22554
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange starNo Reviews
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Italian beef OR\r\nItalian beef w/ Italian Sausage
orange starNo Reviews
15809 Neabsco Rd Woodbridge,, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange starNo Reviews
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Triangle

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (33 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston