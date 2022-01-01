Chicken salad in Niantic
Niantic restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Charlie's Place Restaurant
Charlie's Place Restaurant
26 West Main Street, Niantic
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens topped with a medley of fire roasted corn and red bell peppers, diced tomato, diced onion, fresh avocado, and black beans, topped with cajun grilled chicken and a citrus vinaigrette
More about 185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic
185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic
185 Main Street, East Lyme
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
red onion, dried cranberries, celery, green apple, mint, lemon, yogurt and mayo, with leaf lettuce on an everything croissant. Nut-free
