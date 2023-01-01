Chicken wraps in Niantic
Niantic restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Charlie's Place Restaurant
Charlie's Place Restaurant
26 West Main Street, Niantic
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and croutons in a plain wrap, with fries and cole slaw
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
|Southwestern Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Mixed greens topped with a medley of fire roasted corn and red bell peppers, diced tomato, diced onion, fresh avocado, and black beans, topped with cajun grilled chicken and a citrus viniagrette, rolled into a flour tortilla and served with fries and cole slaw