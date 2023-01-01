Chicken wraps in Niantic

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlie's Place Restaurant

26 West Main Street, Niantic

Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and croutons in a plain wrap, with fries and cole slaw
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Southwestern Chicken Wrap$15.00
Mixed greens topped with a medley of fire roasted corn and red bell peppers, diced tomato, diced onion, fresh avocado, and black beans, topped with cajun grilled chicken and a citrus viniagrette, rolled into a flour tortilla and served with fries and cole slaw
Family Pizza Restaurant

233 Main St, Niantic

Chicken Bomb Wrap$14.25
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.25
Chicken Cutlet Wrap$13.25
(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil
