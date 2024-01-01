Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Niantic

Go
Niantic restaurants
Toast

Niantic restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Deke's Bagels Niantic image

 

Deke's Bagels

157 West Main Street, Niantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Deke's Bagels
Consumer pic

 

Family Pizza Restaurant

233 Main St, Niantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Family Pizza Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Niantic

Cheesecake

Cake

Carrot Cake

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Croissants

Cookies

Map

More near Niantic to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (31 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1250 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1174 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston