Coleslaw in Niantic

Niantic restaurants
Niantic restaurants that serve coleslaw

Charlies Place Restaurant image

 

Charlies Place Restaurant

26 West Main Street, Niantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.25
More about Charlies Place Restaurant
Skipper's Seafood: Niantic image

 

Skipper's Seafood: Niantic

167 Main Street, East Lyme

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw (Small)$1.29
Coleslaw (Large)$2.49
More about Skipper's Seafood: Niantic

