Patty melts in Niantic

Niantic restaurants
Toast

Niantic restaurants that serve patty melts

Charlies Place Restaurant image

 

Charlie's Place Restaurant

26 West Main Street, Niantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.00
More about Charlie's Place Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Family Pizza Restaurant

233 Main St, Niantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pattie Melt$8.99
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss on grilled sliced bread
More about Family Pizza Restaurant

