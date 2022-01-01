Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Niantic
/
Niantic
/
Scallops
Niantic restaurants that serve scallops
Charlies Place Restaurant
26 West Main Street, Niantic
No reviews yet
Scallop Scampi
$28.00
includes salad
More about Charlies Place Restaurant
Skipper's Seafood: Niantic
167 Main Street, East Lyme
No reviews yet
Side Fried Sea Scallops (♥)
$24.99
Fresh Sea Scallops Roll
$19.99
More about Skipper's Seafood: Niantic
