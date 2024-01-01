Tacos in Niantic
Niantic restaurants that serve tacos
Family Pizza Restaurant
233 Main St, Niantic
|Large Taco
|$26.50
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
|Small Taco
|$15.50
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
|Medium Taco
|$20.99
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side