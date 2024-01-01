Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Niantic

Niantic restaurants that serve tacos

Family Pizza Restaurant

233 Main St, Niantic

Large Taco$26.50
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
Small Taco$15.50
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
Medium Taco$20.99
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
Skipper's - Niantic

167 Main Street, East Lyme

Fish Tacos 🌮$14.99
Fish Tacos$9.99
