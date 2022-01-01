Go
Toast

Nic & Norman's Lexington*

Southern Comfort Food & Libations in Downtown Lexington, KY.

135 West Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

135 West Main Street

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

XOXO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zim's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corto Lima

No reviews yet

Corto Lima is a mid-scale Latin inspired restaurant specializing in a new brand of Latin cuisine with a modern interpretation.

Omage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston