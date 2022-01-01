Nic and Norman's Chattanooga
Hello fans, Online ordering is available for take out. Delivery is now available via Grub Hub. Thank you!
1386 Market St
Popular Items
Location
1386 Market St
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
FEED co. Table and Tavern is a locally owned Chattanooga restaurant located on the Southside. Specializing in farm to table favorites with a unique twist, we offer something for everyone. With a full bar, covered patio, live music and a game room for kids of all ages!
BOLLYWOOD TACOS
Come in and enjoy!
The Blue Light
No other place like it in Chattanooga!
Pickle Barrel
Thank you for your purchase and helping out local businesses!.