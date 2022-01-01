Go
Toast

Nice Guys

OC's First 100% Vegan Charbroiled Burgers. Our mission is to provide deliciously satisfying and wholesomely familiar plant-based meals in a friendly fast-casual environment.

HAMBURGERS

1727 E 17th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.99
Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC$5.99
SPICY CHICKEN$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
JR. NICE BURGER$5.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion w/ Thousand Island sauce
BIG GUY$9.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Thousand Island
FRIEND FRIES$3.49
CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC$3.99
TATER TOTS$3.99
NICE BURGER$8.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

1727 E 17th St

SANTA ANA CA

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gotcha Santa Ana

No reviews yet

We Farm Our Own Tea.

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

No reviews yet

At Belacan Grill, we strive to offer the most satisfying and stimulating dining experience possible. From farm fresh poultry (all meats served are halal) to the finest selection of seafood, your palate will be delighted by only the freshest of local ingredients- all in harmony with herbs and spices blended from an assortment of ethnic influences for everybody to enjoy. The end result is a tempting array of dishes reflecting the diverse culinary heritage of Malaysia.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston