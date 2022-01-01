Go
Nice Matin

Serving an impressive array of Riviera-inspired specialties and other classic favorites, Nice Matin received “2 Stars” from The New York Times and Crain’s New York, and “2 1/2 Stars” from The Daily News and New York Post. We are pleased to offer our superb cuisine for delivery & pick up to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home or office.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

201 W 79th St • $$$

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)

Popular Items

THREE COURSE PRIX FIXE$59.00
Burger Plain$19.00
8oz. of our special ground chuck on an Orwasher's seeded roll. Build it as you'd like or have it plain! Served with Fries
Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
baby kale & white bean salad,
rosemary vinaigrette
Steak Frites$46.00
dry aged NY strip steak, béarnaise sauce
CHRISTMAS TURKEY
all natural locally farmed roast turkey with chestnut puree, roasted brussels sprouts
& local apples, turkey jus
Truffle - Cheddar Burger$22.00
truffle aioli, lettuce, grilled red onion, fries
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Organic Roast Chicken$32.00
pomme aligoté, black trumpet mushrooms, spinach, red wine - chicken jus
FILET MIGNON
pommes aligoté, spinach, maitake mushrooms, port wine jus
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 W 79th St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
