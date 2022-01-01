Nicholasville restaurants you'll love

Nicholasville restaurants
Toast
  • Nicholasville

Nicholasville's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Nicholasville restaurants

Monos Coffee Crafters image

 

Monos Coffee Crafters

2209 Lexington Road, Nicholasville

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Steamed milk with Ghirardelli chocolate.
Add a flavor if you'd like!
12 oz.
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, topped with milk foam.
12 oz.
Wild S'more Latte$5.50
Our classic wild syrup (honey, cinnamon, vanilla) - think cinnamon graham cracker - mocha, and a double shot of espresso with steamed milk, topped with a toasted marshmallow and chocolate shavings.
More about Monos Coffee Crafters
Luna's image

 

Luna's

109 Springdale Dr Unit 4, Nicholasville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cappucino$3.75
Charcuterie Board for 2$24.00
Charcuterie Board for 4$42.00
More about Luna's
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing

110 Cynthia Dr, Nicholasville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing
