Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicholasville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Nicholasville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Nicholasville

Banner pic

 

Mi Pequeña Hacienda -Brannon Crossing

110 Cynthia Dr, Nicholasville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Loco$15.49
A chicken breast delicately seasoned, marinated and perfectly grilled, smothered with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Fajita Pollo$14.99
Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of marinated Certified Angus Beef® steak. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
Chicken with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
More about Mi Pequeña Hacienda -Brannon Crossing
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy

285 Lancer Drive, Nicholasville

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Oround$11.00
Kid Oround$6.00
Thingie Platter$14.50
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy
Luna's image

 

Luna's Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe

109 Springdale Dr Unit 4, Nicholasville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Latte Flavor - Large$5.05
Nutella Banana$6.00
Turkey, Brie, Cranberry$12.00
More about Luna's Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nicholasville

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

Cobb Salad

Sliders

Map

More near Nicholasville to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston