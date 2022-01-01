Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
Come in and enjoy!
13 8th S St
Popular Items
Location
13 8th S St
Fargo ND
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Front Street Taproom
Front Street Taproom specializes in a delicious selection of local and regional craft beer, a fun and comfortable space, great service, music, comedy, and more.
DCR Brewing Company
North Dakota beer with an Irish spirit
Boiler Room
Come in and enjoy!
Mezzaluna
One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.