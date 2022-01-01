Go
  • Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

13 8th S St

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Pasta Bake$7.00
Fancy mac & cheese with a creamy bechamel sauce blended with Parmesan. Topped with bread crumbs and baked til golden.
Almond Croissant$4.25
Housemade croissant filled with an almond cream and a touch of orange blossom water.
Smoked Turkey, Brie & Apple$8.00
Hand sliced smoked turkey, Granny Smith apples, brie, honey butter and spring mix on a baguette.
Lemon Bar$3.50
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
English muffin, egg, Canadian bacon, Swiss, arugula and house made tomato marmalade.
Mushroom Asparagus Galette$7.00
A rustic tart with a flaky cornmeal crust, cream cheese filling and roasted mushrooms and asparagus. Perfect for lunch or a light dinner. As seen on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Banana Cake Bar$3.50
Ham, Chive & Swiss Quiche$6.75
diced ham, fresh chives and Swiss cheese baked in a buttery crust a velvety egg custard.
Pecan Sticky Rolls
The perfect blend of sweet roll dough, cinnamon, cardamom, caramel and pecans.
ND style with East Coast twist. As seen on the Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.
Location

13 8th S St

Fargo ND

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Front Street Taproom

Front Street Taproom specializes in a delicious selection of local and regional craft beer, a fun and comfortable space, great service, music, comedy, and more.

DCR Brewing Company

North Dakota beer with an Irish spirit

Boiler Room

Mezzaluna

One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.

