Nick's Italian

Nick’s is a locally-owned, family restaurant serving homestyle Italian and New York style pizza here in the heart of Fort Collins. Come and eat!

PIZZA

1100 South College Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1742 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza$14.75
Carbonara$17.75
Garlic Bread$4.50
with marinara
Chicken Parmesan$17.25
with spaghetti marinara
Cheesey Garlic Bread$5.50
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.75
Caesar Salad$8.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan
Kids Spaghetti$4.75
(select to choose sauce)
Margherita Pizza$16.75
Marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, torn basil, breadcrumbs
Nick's Famous Burger$14.50
Colorado grass fed. aged cheddar, parmesan fries and special sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1100 South College Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

