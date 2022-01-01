Go
Craft beer lovers assemble!! Introducing Nickel City BrewZ, a new craft beer destination in WNY. Come with friends and enjoy delicious brews from far and wide. Find a beer you love, take it to go and enjoy it at home! We also accept Carry-Out Crowler® orders online.

5175 Broadway #1

Popular Items

Fifth Frame Melted Gelato X Bath Bomb Sour C16$8.00
Aurora Nihilists with Good Imaginations Berliner Weisse C16$6.00
5.5%
Fifth Frame Bath Bomb: Rainbow Sherbet Sour C16$8.00
Skygazer Watercolors Swirlee Raspberry Sweet Cherry Chocolate Soft Serve Sour C16$6.00
5.5%
Beer Tree Virtuosity Triple Berries and Cream Sour C16$7.00
8%
Location

5175 Broadway #1

Depew NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
