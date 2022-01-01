Go
Nickel City

COLD BEER & MIXED DRINKS

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

1133 East 11th • $

Avg 4 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

1 lb Wings$12.00
Brined & Fried Chicken Wings - A True Taste of Buffalo, NY. 6 wings per Lb. Choose One Flavor Only.
Tots$4.93
You had a sad childhood if you don’t know what a tot is.
Chili Cheese Tots$6.54
Tots loaded with Detroit-Style Chili & cheese
Fries$4.93
Classic Krinkle Cut Fries
Coney Dog$5.86
A Detroit Classic - An All-Beef Natural Casing Hot Dog finished on the grill, topped with Detroit-style Beef Chili, Mustard & Diced White Onions.
Pizza Logs$7.16
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
Double Slider with Cheese$5.43
Two all beef patty served with cheese, mustard, onions & pickles on a steamed bun.
2 lbs Wings$23.50
Brined & Fried Chicken Wings - A True Taste of Buffalo, NY. 6 wings per Lb.
Comes with 2 sides of dressing.
Choose Up to 2 Flavors.
Slider with Cheese$3.96
Our World Famous Detroit Slider - all beef patty served with cheese, mustard, onions & pickles on a steamed bun.
Cheese Sticks$6.76
A taste of Italy from DelRay Cafe. Comes with 5 mozzarella sticks with each order and a side of ranch or marinara.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1133 East 11th

Austin TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
