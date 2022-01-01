Go
Toast

Nick Filet

#filetallday

111 E. Lancaster Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Fries
Plain Tater Tots
BYO - Filet Sandwich$11.49
1/4lb of filet mignon cut up on a sandwich with your choice of toppings from our selection of 15+ toppings, sauces, and cheeses.
Regular Bites
Bite size pieces of filet in our special regular seasoning.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Parmesan Truffle Tots
Old Bay Fries
Bold N Smokey - Filet Sandwich$11.49
1/4lb of filet mignon cut up on a sandwich with cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and BBQ sauce.
ClassNick - Filet Sandwich$11.49
1/4lb of filet mignon cut up on a sandwich with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
Nickadelphia - Filet Sandwich$11.49
1/4lb of filet mignon cut up on a sandwich with provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish.
See full menu

Location

111 E. Lancaster Ave.

Paoli PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Our Deli & Cafe

No reviews yet

come in and enjoy
Breakfast Lunch and Dinner.
we offer catering for any event corporate catering or special occasions.

Farm Boy BBQ:

No reviews yet

We're Smokin'!
Smoked Meats by chef Paul Marshall using his specialty rubs and sauces. Let's get started! Select at least 3 lbs of meat to your order.

Mainline Seafood Market

No reviews yet

Our specialty is serving the freshest and the best quality seafood at an affordable price!

Nectar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston