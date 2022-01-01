Nick Filet
#filetallday
111 E. Lancaster Ave.
Popular Items
Location
111 E. Lancaster Ave.
Paoli PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Our Deli & Cafe
come in and enjoy
Breakfast Lunch and Dinner.
we offer catering for any event corporate catering or special occasions.
Farm Boy BBQ:
We're Smokin'!
Smoked Meats by chef Paul Marshall using his specialty rubs and sauces. Let's get started! Select at least 3 lbs of meat to your order.
Mainline Seafood Market
Our specialty is serving the freshest and the best quality seafood at an affordable price!
Nectar
Come in and enjoy!