University of Michigan School of Nursing

300 N. Ingalls

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Sweet Potato Fries
#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
Tater Tots
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
English Muffin or Bagel | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Egg | Choice of Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables

Location

300 N. Ingalls

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
