Go
Toast

Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo

Come in and enjoy!

2727 W Michigan Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FALAFEL$4.50
FRESH BAKLAVA$2.50
PAPPY'S POUTINE$7.50
SIDE OF SAUCE
ADONIS PITA$9.50
APHRODITE PITA$8.50
SOUVLAKI PITA$8.50
GYRO PITA$8.50
Smash burger$5.00
FETA DIP$5.00
See full menu

Location

2727 W Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Old Goat Tavern

No reviews yet

Your go-to for great burgers and a great Michigan beer selection!

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

No reviews yet

At Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders, we believe it is all about the taste. That’s why we use whole meats which taste better and are healthier, not processed cold cuts. Our cheese is real. We offer provolone, cheddar, swiss, and a 4-blend for maximum taste. We use a special blend of herbs and spices for our pizza sauce and Kazoopysauce. WARNING: We have been told our Kazoopysauce is addicting. Our pizza dough and Italian Sourdough grinder bread are baked fresh daily from an old world Italian recipe. We know using higher quality ingredients cost more, but we believe it is worth it. We believe you are worth it!

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nina's Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Nina's Cafe! We are proud to offer you the best breakfast in Kalamazoo. Thanks for letting us serve you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston