Nick's Italian Cafe

A wine country classic since 1977 specializing in Italian inspired Northwest cuisine. Local wine, woodfired Pizza, hand made pasta and more.

PIZZA • PASTA

521 NE 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (733 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil Leaves, Sea Salt and Olive Oil
Tortelli$18.00
Mushroom and Ricotta Filled Pasta with Seared Shiitake Wilted Arugula and Chili FLake
Spinach Ravioli$16.00
Spinach and Roast Pork Ravioli With Sage Butter and Parmesan
Caesar Salad$9.00
Nick's Classic Caesar Parmesan and Garlic Croutons
Meatballs$10.00
Housemade Meatballs in Tomato Sauce with Olice Oil and Parmesean
Sausage Lasagne$18.00
Roasted Garlic Bechemel, Sliced Mushrooms, Ricotts, Lemon and Toasted Pine Nuts
Bread$4.00
House Made Wood Oven Bread and Focaccia with Arbequina Olive Oil
Gorgonzola and Pear$17.00
Gorgonzola, Fresh Pear and Caramelized Onions
Minestrone Soup Bowl$7.00
Our Classic Minestrone with Fresh Pesto and Parmesean
Sausage$17.00
Mozzarella, Housemade Pork Sausage, Broccoli Rabe Onion and Parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

521 NE 3rd St

McMinnville OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
