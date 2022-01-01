Seafood
Nick's Lobster House
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM
973 Reviews
$$
2777 Flatbush Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Location
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn NY 11234
Gallery
Nearby restaurants
MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT
No Reviews
6001 Strickland Ave. brooklyn, NY 11234
View restaurant