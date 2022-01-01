Go
Seafood

Nick's Lobster House

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM

973 Reviews

$$

2777 Flatbush Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Popular Items

CT Lobster Roll$24.00
Baked Clams 10pcs$20.00
Bk Burger$18.00
Mussels$18.00
Calamari Fried$18.00
1.5 Lb Lobster W/baked potato/corn$51.00
Alla Vodka$12.00
FRIED SHRIMP W\\FF$24.00
Lobster Bisque
Fish Taco 3pcs$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn NY 11234

Gallery

