Go
Toast

Nick's Pizza

North Oakland's own thin crust sourdough pizza, fresh salads and killer desserts!

PIZZA • BAGELS

6400 Shattuck Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
16" Olive and Herb$29.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Castlevetrano and Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Red Onions, Fresh Herbs on our thin Sourdough Crust
16" Combo$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
16" Cheese/Build Your Own$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
16" Spinach & Mushroom$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
Greek$8.50
Romaine with Mint and Parsley, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion and Grape Tomaotes, Red Wine Vinaigrette
16" Pepperoni$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, All Natural Pepperoni on Thin Sourdough Crust,
Date Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Medjool dates, Toasted hazelnuts, Goat Cheese and Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6400 Shattuck Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Starry Plough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best pub grub and craft beer the east bay has to offer!

Paradise Park Cafe

No reviews yet

Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine
Yummy NomNoms all day long

Creekwood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Cal-Italian restaurant. Order take or delivery!

Cafe Colucci |

No reviews yet

Ethiopian Cuisine Powered by Brundo Spice Company.
Bringing East African Cuisine with heirloom imported spices to your home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston