Nick's Village Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
62 South Main Street
Popular Items
Location
62 South Main Street
Utica OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stone Brothers Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
OX-B's
Hours of Operation
Tues-Sat 11:30a-9p
Sunday 12p-7p
Mon Closed
Plaza Pizza
Every one of our pizzas is handcrafted from start to finish with the absolute freshest ingredients we can find. With our hand-tossed crusts and zesty family recipe sauces, you'll be savoring every bite and screaming for more. We give you the option of digging into one of our many specialty pizzas or coming up with your own creation from the 17 quality toppings we offer.