Nick's Village Pizza

62 South Main Street

Popular Items

Sm Strom$7.85
Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Loaded$6.50
Tenders/fries$8.90
Reg$7.85
Lg Strom$9.40
Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Lg$13.65
32oz Sweet Tea$2.50
Ranch$0.50
Pep-mozz$6.80
Wings$7.05
62 South Main Street

Utica OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
