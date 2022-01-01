Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Enjoy a cup of coffee t Brew’d in the morning, and come back in the evening for a Happy Hour cocktail or Calabrese pizza at Nicoletta Italian Kitchen!
901 4th Street NW
Popular Items
Location
901 4th Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Dolcezza - City Center DC
Come in and enjoy!
Little Sesame
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!
Tonari
Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.
Mandu - K St
Welcome to Mandu! We are a family owned and operated restaurant in Washington, DC, specializing in home-style Korean cuisine.