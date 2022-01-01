Go
Toast

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

Enjoy a cup of coffee t Brew’d in the morning, and come back in the evening for a Happy Hour cocktail or Calabrese pizza at Nicoletta Italian Kitchen!

901 4th Street NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Calabrese$23.00
thick-cut pepperoni, fennel sausage, red onions, pomodoro, mozzarella
Rigatoni$21.00
oven-roasted tomato, spinach, creamy basil pesto
Classic NY Chicken Parm$24.00
crispy chicken cutlet, pomodoro, mozzarella, basil
House$10.00
mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, ricotta crostini, house vinaigrette
Tartufata$22.00
prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, truffle cream, mozzarella, chive
Tagliatelle$22.00
bolognese ragu, ricotta
Pizza & App$25.00
Appetizer and Pizza - $25
Parmigiana$19.00
crispy eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, marinated tomatoes, pomodoro, basil
Negroni 8oz TOGO$14.00
gin, campari, cinzano - add ice, stir, enjoy!
Classica$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, aged parmigiano, fresh basil
See full menu

Location

901 4th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dolcezza - City Center DC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Sesame

No reviews yet

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

Tonari

No reviews yet

Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.

Mandu - K St

No reviews yet

Welcome to Mandu! We are a family owned and operated restaurant in Washington, DC, specializing in home-style Korean cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston