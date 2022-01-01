Go
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace

OPEN for Gourmet2Go, Food2Go, Wine2Go, Coffee2Go "Around our table we become family, friends and community." Working together to bring Nicoletta's Table quality meals to you.

333 S. State St., Suite M • $$

Avg 4.4 (1109 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Verde Insalate$8.00
mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions and sherry vinaigrette
Truffle Fries$7.00
Nicoletta's French Fries tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese. Served with ketchup and garlic aioli.
Spaghetti Bolognese$24.00
Spaghetti with house made sausage meat sauce
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$25.00
spaghetti, pancetta, egg, cream and parmesan
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
parmesan breaded chicken breast with fresh whole milk mozzarella, spaghetti and nicoletta’s red sauce
Full Caesar Insalate$15.00
chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
add anchovies 1.5
Bread Basket$3.00
Nicoletta's own acclaimed focaccia and handmade crackers, serves two
Margherita$17.00
Tomato purée, fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil
Large Verde Insalate$15.00
mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions and sherry vinaigrette
Half Caesar Insalate$8.00
chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
add anchovies 1.5
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Location

333 S. State St., Suite M

Lake Oswego OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
