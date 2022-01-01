Go
Toast

Nicolosi's on 5th

Italian and Sicilian cuisine brought to you by the Nicolosi Familia since 1952

815 5th avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ravioli Cheese$18.50
Half Order Mushroom Sauce$16.00
See full menu

Location

815 5th avenue

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Shout! House & Garage Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

No reviews yet

SPILL THE BEANS 7am-5pm | 7 days a week -
THE SMOKING GUN 3pm-10pm M-F & 11am-10pm Sat & Sun

Karina's Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laugh Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston